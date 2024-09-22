WATCH: Geno Smith Throws 71-Yard Touchdown Pass
Seattle quarterback Geno Smith has his Seahawks up 17-3 at the end of the first quarter.
After throwing an interception deep in his own territory that led to a Miami field goal, Smith hit DK Metcalf for a 71-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the ensuing possession to put the Seahawks up by 14.
Smith and Metcalf connected for a 22-yard toss and catch on the Seahawks’ first touchdown drive of the game to take a 10-0 lead.
The former West Virginia University football star was 6-8 for133 yards and the touchdown in the first quarter.
Smith came into the game with 498 yards and a pair of touchdowns while completing 73.9% of his passes.
