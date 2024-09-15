WATCH: Geno Smith Tosses 56-yard TD Pass
Seattle quarterback Geno Smith threw his second touchdown pass of the season Sunday afternoon in Foxborough.
With the New England Patriots leading 7-0 and Seattle facing a second and five from its own 44-yard line, receiver DK Metcalf got behind the Patriots secondary and Smith delivered the pass in stride as Metcalf coasted into the endzone for the touchdown.
Smith and the Seahawks lead the Patriots at the half 17-13.
The former West Virginia signal caller threw an efficient 16-19 for 169 yards and a touchdown in the opening half.
Geno led the Seahawks to a season opening win against the Denver Broncos last week. He scrambled for a 40-yard touchdown run and threw for 171 yards and a touchdown in the 26-20 victory,
