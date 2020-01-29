WATCH: Jerry West Calls the Passing of Kobe Bryant the Saddest Day of His Life

Last night on TNT, many NBA greats got together to talk about the life of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and their relationship with him. Among those joining the cast was former Mountaineer Jerry West, also known as "The Logo".

West detailed what Kobe meant to him, stating that he was essentially his own son. "I think the thing that is the hardest for me, is the times I spent with him when he was 17 years old at my house. Constantly wanting me to go to the gym, watching him play in the Summer League and everyone was excited to see a young kid like that," West said.

He then talked briefly about his families tight bond they built with him, "My son Ryan was his first best friend in town - who worked for the Lakers a number of years and drove him around," he said.

Something that took many by surprise was West talking about how Kobe was wanting to leave the Lakers and join the Clippers, but West prevented him from making that move, just like a father looking after his son. "I told him, Kobe, under no circumstances can you do this. He was mad at everyone at the Lakers, the owner and everyone else. And I said Kobe, you can't go play with the Clippers, you can't play for that owner, period."

"There was just so many things we would talk about as he was just seeking information. His parents were with him for a while and honestly, I felt like his father for two years. I don't know if I can get over this, I really don't," West continued.

Earlier this week on ABC News, West considered himself a "surrogate father" for Kobe by spending a lot of time with him and helping him grow into his new role in the NBA at such a young age.

The news of this tragedy hits home for a lot of people and really puts life in perspective. Tomorrow is not promised, so cherish every second of breath on this Earth. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bryant and Lakers family.