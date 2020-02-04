WATCH: Jevon On How Kobe Bryant Inspired Him

Last week, the world stopped for a day when there was an announcement of the passing of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others who were on their way to a basketball event. People all over the world stopped to mourn the passing of Kobe and the other victims. Tributes were shown at all NBA and WNBA games with players showing their true emotions before, during, and after the game. Couple that with teams purposely taking an eight second violation and a twenty-four second violation to start the game. Athletes from all major sports, international sports stars, movie stars, politicians, and your average Joe all felt this tragedy in some way.

Former Mountaineer Jevon Carter took some time to speak with the media a few days after the announcement.

We also saw another former West Virginia and NBA legend, Jerry West, speak on his relationship with Kobe when he joined the TNT special presentation a few nights ago.

It has been a tough week and a half for the basketball world and everyone who looked up to Kobe, which includes a lot of the guys who play on this year's current Mountaineer team, and Mountaineers of past. Mountaineer Maven sends their thoughts to the families of all affected by this tragedy.

