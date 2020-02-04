MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

WATCH: Jevon On How Kobe Bryant Inspired Him

John Pentol

Last week, the world stopped for a day when there was an announcement of the passing of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others who were on their way to a basketball event. People all over the world stopped to mourn the passing of Kobe and the other victims. Tributes were shown at all NBA and WNBA games with players showing their true emotions before, during, and after the game. Couple that with teams purposely taking an eight second violation and a twenty-four second violation to start the game. Athletes from all major sports, international sports stars, movie stars, politicians, and your average Joe all felt this tragedy in some way. 

Former Mountaineer Jevon Carter took some time to speak with the media a few days after the announcement.

We also saw another former West Virginia and NBA legend, Jerry West, speak on his relationship with Kobe when he joined the TNT special presentation a few nights ago.

It has been a tough week and a half for the basketball world and everyone who looked up to Kobe, which includes a lot of the guys who play on this year's current Mountaineer team, and Mountaineers of past. Mountaineer Maven sends their thoughts to the families of all affected by this tragedy.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and John Pentol at @John_Pentol_

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jevon Carter Linked to Trade Rumors

Could the former Mountaineer be on the move?

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Improves Seeding

The Mountaineers rise in the latest projections

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

National Signing Day: Names to Watch and Predictions

Full breakdown of the 2020 class and who could be added by tomorrow

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Huggins Believes NBA has Negative Trickle-Down Effect

WVU head coach Bob Huggins says decision-makers think the "NBA has it going on"

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

LIVE GAME THREAD: WVU vs Kansas State

Join the discussion throughout today's game

Schuyler Callihan

by

BenBooth

Andy Katz: West Virginia is a Top 10 Most Feared Team for March Madness

West Virginia continues to gain national respect

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Several Mountaineers Made The Big 12 2019 Fall Commissioner's Honor Roll

308 Mountaineers made the honor roll list

John Pentol

West Virginia Announces Spring Game Date

Spring football is almost here!

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

West Virginia Falls in Latest AP Top 25

The Mountaineers take a small stumble in the rankings

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

One Interesting Fact About Patrick Mahomes and West Virginia

Here's something that you may not have realized about the Super Bowl MVP

John Pentol

by

M-townJoe