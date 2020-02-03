Jevon Carter Has Career Night in Suns Loss

Although the Phoenix Suns fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 129-108 on Sunday, former Mountaineer, Jevon Carter, played well for the Suns. Carter finished the game with 15 points shooting six of ten from the field and three of five from beyond the arc. He also collected four rebounds, three steals and two assists in 27 minutes of playing time for Phoenix.

He also made the play of the game when he stole the ball from Bucks guard and former Villanova Wildcat, Donte DiVincenzo, and then finished strong at the basket for two.

Carter tied his career high in steals and season high in points. He saw more playing time than normal due to both Ricky Rubio and Ty Jerome sidelined with injuries. With those guys out for an undetermined amount of time, look for Carter to continue to get more minutes and prove to the coaching staff that he is worthy of more playing time. The Suns' next game is tonight in Brooklyn to take on Kyrie Irving and the Nets.

Last week, Mountaineer Maven's Anthony Halkias wrote a story on what the future holds for Jevon Carter in Phoenix. At the time of the story, Carter had been limited to playing time and saw several games where he never saw the floor. So essentially, time is precious and if Carter wants to cement himself in the Suns rotation, now is the time to do it with the current injuries.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and John Pentol at @John_Pentol_