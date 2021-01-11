WATCH: Karl Joseph Recovers Fumble for Touchdown vs Steelers

Sunday night's wildcard game between Cleveland and Pittsburgh was a crazy game from start to finish. It was a night where the Steelers did everything to lose the game and it all began on the first snap of the game when center Maurkice Pouncey snapped the ball over quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's head, which was recovered by former West Virginia great, Karl Joseph, for a touchdown.

Following the touchdown, Joesph had a fairly quiet night registering just one tackle and one QB hit. But that doesn't show the impact that he has had on the Browns defense in 2020. He finished the regular season with 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and four pass deflections. Joseph will be a free agent at the end of the season, but it seems as if the Browns would like to bring him back for the 2021 season and beyond.

Joseph will be back in action this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:05 p.m. EST on CBS.

