WATCH: Karl Joseph Snags Interception in End Zone vs Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns nearly pulled off a massive upset against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round but fell short 22-17. Former West Virginia safety Karl Joseph picked off Chiefs QB Chad Henne in the end zone to keep the Browns alive in the final minutes of the 4th quarter.

Joseph finished his first season in Cleveland with 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. He also recovered a fumble for a touchdown in last week's Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on the first play of the game.

Joseph will enter this offseason as a free agent but according to Pete Smith of Browns Digest, the Browns are interested in bringing him back.

