WATCH: Kevin White Grabs First Reception in 3 Years

Former West Virginia receiver Kevin White has been fighting for a roster spot after spending his first three seasons in the NFL battling injuries. White was elevated to the New Orleans Saints active roster prior to last week's Monday Night Football game at Seattle, and on Sunday, he made his first catch since the 2018 season finale with the Chicago Bears.

On the first play of the second half, Trevor Siemian dropped back and tossed a deep ball down the right, and White, streaking down the sideline, ran under it and brought in for the 38-yard reception.

The former Mountaineer standout had a bright future after 1,447 receiving yards his senior season, ranking him second in WVU program history and earning All-American status and a Biletnikoff finalist. He was drafted seventh in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and then signed a four-year, $15 million contract, including a $10 million signing bonus. However, in June of that summer, he suffered a Tibia fracture and missed his entire rookie season.

The following season, he had 13 receptions for 132 yards in the first three games, but in week four, after hauling in six passes for 55 yards, he suffered a spiral fracture of the fibula and a severe high-ankle sprain.

Then, in week one of the 2017 season, White fractured his scapula and sat out the rest of the year. He was in and out of the lineup the next season, finishing with four receptions for 92 yards in 10 appearances.

White signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals in the spring of 2019 but was released in August before the San Francisco 49ers picked him up within a week. He was placed on the practice squad before being activated in October, making three appearances on the year.

