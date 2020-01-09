MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

WATCH: Matt Rhule's First Words to Will Grier After Being Named Panthers Head Coach

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers welcomed their new head coach yesterday, Matt Rhule. Rhule was the head coach at Baylor over the past three seasons and took them from a one win team all the way to the Big 12 championship just two years later.

Former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier was one of the first players to greet the head coach and Rhule sure hasn't forgot how talented he is. Fast forward to the three minute mark of the video below.

The Panthers quarterback situation will be an interesting story line this off-season and with a new head coach in town, all scenarios are on the table.

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Oscar Tshiebwe a One and Done?

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe could be NBA-bound after this season

WATCH: Robert C. Byrd’s Crazy Play that Made No. 1 on ESPN's Top 10

Schuyler Callihan

What an insane sequence!

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor Loves West Virginia in Big 12 Play

Schuyler Callihan

These results would put WVU in position for a No. 1 seed

An Advanced Look At Gabe Osabuohien's Importance to WVU Basketball

Daniel Woods

The Arkansas transfer exemplifies what has changed in the Mountaineer program.

West Virginia knocks off Kansas with Huge Fourth Quarter

Quinn Burkitt

Mountaineers cruise to wrap up two-game conference road trip

WVU Baseball Leadoff Dinner Info and Details

Schuyler Callihan

Don't miss a great chance to meet the 2020 WVU Baseball team!

West Virginia, Oklahoma State Game Thread

Christopher Hall

Discuss the West Virginia, Oklahoma state game with fellow Mountaineer fans

West Virginia Makes Top Five for 2021 Linebacker

Jonathan Martin

Some good news for Defensive Coordinator Vic Koenning

Alek Manoah Makes Big 12's All-Decade Team

Schuyler Callihan

One of West Virginia's best in program history can add to his accolades

WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins Fined by Big 12

Christopher Hall

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins sanctioned by Big 12