WATCH: Matt Rhule's First Words to Will Grier After Being Named Panthers Head Coach

The Carolina Panthers welcomed their new head coach yesterday, Matt Rhule. Rhule was the head coach at Baylor over the past three seasons and took them from a one win team all the way to the Big 12 championship just two years later.

Former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier was one of the first players to greet the head coach and Rhule sure hasn't forgot how talented he is. Fast forward to the three minute mark of the video below.

The Panthers quarterback situation will be an interesting story line this off-season and with a new head coach in town, all scenarios are on the table.