Today, the Chicago Bears defeated the Minnesota Vikings 21-19 in Minneapolis to finish the season 8-8.

In the latter half of the second quarter, former West Virginia linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski wrapped up Vikings runningback Mike Boone in the end zone for a safety, extending the Bears lead to 8-3. Technically, you could say this play was the difference in the game.

Kwiatkoski led the Bears with 8 tackles and two tackles for loss.