WATCH: Nick Kwiatkoski with a One-Handed INT

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker and former West Virginia Mountaineer Nick Kwiatkoski made arguably the play of the day with his one-handed interception against Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock Sunday afternoon.

On the Broncos final drive of the game, Denver was threatening to add six to the scoreboard before Kwiatkoski sat underneath the route and stretched back and snagged Lock's pass intended for tight end Troy Fumagalli to cap off a 37-12 win.

Kwiatkoski led the team in tackles with eight tackles (six solo), a forced fumble, two pass deflections, and an interception.

