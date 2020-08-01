MountaineerMaven
WATCH: Ryan McBroom Hits First Major League Home Run

Schuyler Callihan

Friday night, former West Virginia first baseman Ryan McBroom took Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel deep in the 6th inning for a solo home run, marking the first homer of McBroom's major league career.

McBroom and the Royals fell to the White Sox 3-2, but will have a chance to even up the series at a game a piece tonight with the first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.

McBroom played for West Virginia from 2011-14, starting 201 games and ended his career with 29 home runs, 162 RBI, 222 hits, and a .294 batting average. He was drafted in the 15th round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft in 2014 by the Toronto Blue Jays, but also spent time with the New York Yankees organization before being dealt to the Kansas City Royals. Throughout his six year minor league career, McBroom belted 102 home runs and notched 430 RBI with a .288 batting average, an on-base percentage of .353, and a slugging percentage of .473.

How many home runs do you think McBroom will hit in the 2020 season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

PrincessP
PrincessP

Cinderella Story. The kid out of West "By Gawd" Virginia. Standing in there. The pitch....
IT'S OUTTA HERE !!!!

