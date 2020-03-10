MountaineerMaven
WATCH: Sagaba Konate Throws Down Authoritative Slam Dunk

Schuyler Callihan

It’s been a while since former Mountaineer star Sagaba Konate has been able to bounce around as he has dealt with knee issues over the past two years. 

For arguably the first time in his professional career, Konate seemed like a version of his old self. 

Not only did he bring the house down with that dunk, but he finished the night with 9 points (3-3 FG), two rebounds, two blocks and hit a shot from beyond the arc. Konate played only 11 minutes in the Raptors 905 win, but this is a good start for him to get back on track.

When the Toronto Raptors signed him as an undrafted free agent, they saw the potential, but were well of the health concerns and knew he would be a project that would be a low risk, high reward investment.

Can Konate build off of this game and earn more playing time? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below! 

