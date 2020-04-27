MountaineerMaven
WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 1: NFL Draft, Tshiebwe Returns to WVU

Schuyler Callihan

For the first episode of "The Schuyler Callihan Show", I am joined by Mountaineer Maven contributor John Pentol to discuss Oscar Tshiebwe's decision to return to school and how WVU fared in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Please comment in the section below to tell us who you would like to see on the show next! The show will air each Monday at 5 p.m. EST, barring any changes to the schedule.

