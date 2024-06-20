Wesley Harris Joins Best Virginia's 2024 Roster

🚨 NEW SIGNING 🚨



Wesley Harris joins Best Virginia for @thetournament July 19-23 in Pittsburgh! Tix: https://t.co/vFXQtI5rLi.



"Wesley has been known for his defense, but has developed into an all around player," @chaseharler4 said. "His toughness and offensive ability will be… pic.twitter.com/APJrs6s0iC