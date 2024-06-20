Wesley Harris Joins Best Virginia's 2024 Roster
Best Virginia, West Virginia University alumni basketball team, announced on Wednesday that former Mountaineer Wesley Harris will join their roster for the 2024 TBT.
Harris transferred from Lawson State CC to West Virginia in 2017. He spent two years in Morgantown appearing in 59 games (54 starts) and averaged 6.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.6 steals per game while shooting 37% from the field and 32% from three-point range. The combination of his size and length allowed him to guard 1-4, providing tough matchups for opposing teams.
In February of 2019, Harris was dismissed from the team along with Esa Ahmad for violating athletics department policies. He finished up his collegiate career at Tennessee State where he 11.6 points and 6.2 boards per game. Since turning pro, Harris has played for Etha Engomi Nicosia (Cyprus), CS Valcea 1924 (Romania), and Spišskí Rytieri (Slovakia).
Harris becomes the fourth player to be publicly announced joining Taz Sherman, Esa Ahmad, and Jon Holton.
