Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 13

'Eer of the Week: Bruce Irvin

Bruce Irvin

Carolina Panthers (NFL)

LB/DE | 6-3 | 250

Atlanta, Ga.

Bruce Irvin earns back to back, 'Eer of the Week honors, following another exquisite game on Sunday against the Redskins. Irvin sacked Redskins QB, Dwayne Haskins, and also caused him to fumble the football. Irvin finished the game with three tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Next game: 12/8 @ Atlanta

'Eers who played or were active:

Mark Glowinski

Indianapolis Colts (NFL)

G | 6-4 | 310

Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Mark Glowinski started and played in every offensive snap for the Colts on Sunday. The Colts would end up losing the game to the Titans, 31-17.

Next game: 12/8 @ Tampa Bay

Nick Kwiatkoski

Chicago Bears (NFL)

LB | 6-2 | 243

Bethel Park, Pa.

Nick Kwiatkoski balled out on Thanksgiving day, finishing with seven tackles (1 FL) and one pass deflection. The Bears would defeat the Lions 24-20 on Thanksgiving.

Next game: 12/5 vs Dallas

Daryl Worley

Oakland Raiders (NFL)

CB | 6-1 | 215

Philadelphia, Pa.

Daryl Worley finished with 3 tackles during the Raiders 31-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Next game: 12/8 vs Titans

Tavon Austin

Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

WR | 5-8 | 179

Baltimore, Md.

Tavon Austin was targeted five times but only earned a pair of receptions for 22 yards on Thanksgiving day. Austin saw action in just 20 offensive snaps. The Cowboys would go on to lose, 26-15 to the Bills.

Next game: 12/5 @ Chicago

Trevon Wesco

New York Jets (NFL)

TE | 6-3 | 267

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Trevon Wesco did not record any statistics during the Jets 22-6 loss to the Bengals.

Next game: 12/8 vs Miami

Quinton Spain

Buffalo Bills (NFL)

G | 6-4 | 330

Petersburg, Va.

Quinton Spain played all 67 offensive snaps for the Bills on Thanksgiving day. Spain also saw action on six special teams plays.

Next game: 12/8 vs Baltimore

Will Grier

Carolina Panthers (NFL)

QB | 6-1 | 220

Charlotte, N.C.

Will Grier was active, but did not see any playing time.

Next game: 12/8 @ Atlanta

Rasul Douglas

Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)

CB | 6-2 | 209

East Orange, N.J.

Rasul Douglas did not record any statistics on Sunday.

Next game: 12/9 vs Giants

Wendell Smallwood

Washington Redskins (NFL)

RB | 5-10 | 208

Wilmington, Del.

Wendell Smallwood finished the Redskins victory over the Panthers with a lone reception for three yards. Smallwood appeared in 16 offensive snaps and 19 special team plays.

Next game: 12/8 @ Green Bay

Kyzir White Los Angeles Chargers (NFL) LB | 6-2 | 218 Macungie, Pa.

Kyzir White started and recorded three tackles. White also broke up a pass during the Chargers 3-point loss to Denver on Sunday.

Next game: 12/8 @ Jacksonville

Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks (NFL)

QB | 6-3 | 221

Miramar, Fla.

Geno Smith was active, but did not see any action.

Next game: 12/8 vs Rams

David Long

Tennessee Titans (NFL)

LB | 5-11 | 225

Cincinnati, Ohio

David Long did not record any statistics on Sunday. Long saw action on defense and special teams.

Next game: 12/8 @ Oakland

'Eers that did not play:

Najee Goode

Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)

LB | 6-0 | 244

Cleveland, Ohio

Najee Goode has been moved to the injured reserve following a knee injury.

Next game: IR

Adam Pankey

Green Bay Packers (NFL)

OL | 6-5 | 313

Hamilton, Ohio

Adam Pankey was assigned to the active roster for the game but did not see any action. He was moved up following the injury of teammate Lane Taylor.

Next game: Practice Squad

Gary Jennings

Miami Dolphins (NFL)

WR | 6-1 | 216

Stafford, Va.

Gary Jennings was placed on the injured reserve list this week.

Next game: IR

Yodny Cajuste

New England Patriots (NFL)

OL | 6-5 | 310

Miami, Fla.

Yodny Cajuste is still recovering from a quadricep injury. It's still unknown when he will return to the football field.

Next game: Injury List

David Sills V

New York Giants (NFL)

WR | 6-3 | 211

Wilmington, Del.

David Sills was assigned to the Giants' practice squad on Sept. 2.

Next game: Practice squad

Shelton Gibson

Cleveland Browns (NFL)

WR | 5-11 | 191

Cleveland, Ohio

Shelton Gibson was signed to the Browns practice squad on Sept. 2.

Next game: Practice squad

Karl Joseph

Oakland Raiders (NFL)

S | 5-10 | 200

Orlando, Fla.

Karl Joseph was moved to the injured reserve.

Next game: IR

