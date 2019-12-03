Mountaineer
Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 13

Anthony G. Halkias

'Eer of the Week: Bruce Irvin

Bruce Irvin
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
LB/DE | 6-3 | 250
Atlanta, Ga.

Bruce Irvin earns back to back, 'Eer of the Week honors, following another exquisite game on Sunday against the Redskins. Irvin sacked Redskins QB, Dwayne Haskins, and also caused him to fumble the football. Irvin finished the game with three tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Next game: 12/8 @ Atlanta

'Eers who played or were active:

Mark Glowinski
Indianapolis Colts (NFL)
G | 6-4 | 310
Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Mark Glowinski started and played in every offensive snap for the Colts on Sunday.  The Colts would end up losing the game to the Titans, 31-17.  

Next game: 12/8 @ Tampa Bay

Nick Kwiatkoski
Chicago Bears (NFL)
LB | 6-2 | 243
Bethel Park, Pa.

Nick Kwiatkoski balled out on Thanksgiving day, finishing with seven tackles (1 FL) and one pass deflection.  The Bears would defeat the Lions 24-20 on Thanksgiving.  

Next game: 12/5 vs Dallas

Daryl Worley
Oakland Raiders (NFL)
CB | 6-1 | 215
Philadelphia, Pa.

Daryl Worley finished with 3 tackles during the Raiders 31-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.  

Next game: 12/8 vs Titans

Tavon Austin 

Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

WR | 5-8 | 179 

Baltimore, Md.

Tavon Austin was targeted five times but only earned a pair of receptions for 22 yards on Thanksgiving day.  Austin saw action in just 20 offensive snaps.  The Cowboys would go on to lose, 26-15 to the Bills.  

Next game: 12/5 @ Chicago

Trevon Wesco

New York Jets (NFL)
TE | 6-3 | 267
Martinsburg, W.Va.

Trevon Wesco did not record any statistics during the Jets 22-6 loss to the Bengals.

Next game: 12/8 vs Miami

Quinton Spain
Buffalo Bills (NFL)
G | 6-4 | 330
Petersburg, Va.

Quinton Spain played all 67 offensive snaps for the Bills on Thanksgiving day. Spain also saw action on six special teams plays.

Next game: 12/8 vs Baltimore

Will Grier
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
QB | 6-1 | 220
Charlotte, N.C.

Will Grier was active, but did not see any playing time.

Next game: 12/8 @ Atlanta

Rasul Douglas
Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)
CB | 6-2 | 209
East Orange, N.J.

Rasul Douglas did not record any statistics on Sunday.  

Next game: 12/9 vs Giants

Wendell Smallwood
Washington Redskins (NFL)
RB | 5-10 | 208
Wilmington, Del.

Wendell Smallwood finished the Redskins victory over the Panthers with a lone reception for three yards.  Smallwood appeared in 16 offensive snaps and 19 special team plays.  

Next game: 12/8 @ Green Bay

Kyzir White Los Angeles Chargers (NFL) LB | 6-2 | 218 Macungie, Pa.

Kyzir White started and recorded three tackles. White also broke up a pass during the Chargers 3-point loss to Denver on Sunday.  

Next game: 12/8 @ Jacksonville

Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks (NFL)
QB | 6-3 | 221
Miramar, Fla.

Geno Smith was active, but did not see any action.

Next game: 12/8 vs Rams

David Long
Tennessee Titans (NFL)
LB | 5-11 | 225
Cincinnati, Ohio

David Long did not record any statistics on Sunday.  Long saw action on defense and special teams.  

Next game: 12/8 @ Oakland

'Eers that did not play:

Najee Goode

Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)
LB | 6-0 | 244
Cleveland, Ohio

Najee Goode has been moved to the injured reserve following a knee injury. 

Next game: IR

Adam Pankey
Green Bay Packers (NFL)
OL | 6-5 | 313
Hamilton, Ohio

Adam Pankey was assigned to the active roster for the game but did not see any action. He was moved up following the injury of teammate Lane Taylor.

Next game: Practice Squad

Gary Jennings
Miami Dolphins (NFL)
WR | 6-1 | 216
Stafford, Va.

Gary Jennings was placed on the injured reserve list this week.

Next game: IR

Yodny Cajuste

New England Patriots (NFL)
OL | 6-5 | 310
Miami, Fla.

Yodny Cajuste is still recovering from a quadricep injury. It's still unknown when he will return to the football field.

Next game: Injury List

David Sills V
New York Giants (NFL)
WR | 6-3 | 211
Wilmington, Del.

David Sills was assigned to the Giants' practice squad on Sept. 2.

Next game: Practice squad

Shelton Gibson
Cleveland Browns (NFL)
WR | 5-11 | 191
Cleveland, Ohio

Shelton Gibson was signed to the Browns practice squad on Sept. 2.

Next game: Practice squad

Karl Joseph

Oakland Raiders (NFL)

S | 5-10 | 200

Orlando, Fla.

Karl Joseph was moved to the injured reserve.

Next game: IR

Follow me on twitter (https://twitter.com/HALK_35) for all updates on the Mountaineers in the Pros 

