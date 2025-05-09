West Virginia Product JJ Wetherholt Off to Strong Start at Double-A Level
JJ Wetherholt was once the top hitter in all of college baseball and did more than just help lead West Virginia to the NCAA Tournament, he played a key role in guiding the Mountaineers to their first-ever super regional appearance.
Many in Major League Baseball expected Wetherholt to be the first player off the board last summer, but somehow, he slid into the lap of the St. Louis Cardinals, who had the seventh overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft.
So far, the transition to pro ball has gone rather smoothly for him, quickly advancing to the Double-A level of the Cardinals' system. After he was drafted last summer, Wetherholt spent 29 games with Single-A Palm Beach, where he hit .295 with two home runs and 20 RBI. In 20 games this season, he's currently 19-for-69 (.275) with one home run, nine RBI, and a perfect 3/3 on steals. He's also drawn 11 walks to just nine strikeouts and has an on-base percentage of .388.
Wetherholt is currently the top-rated prospect in the Cardinals' system and will have a strong chance of earning a promotion to Triple-A later this summer. According to MLB.com, he is expected to make his Major League debut in 2026.
