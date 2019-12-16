JUST IN: Will Grier Expected to Make First Career Start vs Colts
According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are expected to start former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier next Sunday vs the Colts.
The Panthers have struggled this season losing six straight games and seven of their last eight. Current start Kyle Allen has struggled tremendously, throwing 10 interceptions in his last five games. The former Mountaineer will look to see the field for the first time in his NFL career.