Will Grier's NFL Journey Continues, Signing with a Familiar Team
Life in the NFL can be full of constant change, and that's been the case for former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier, who has become a bit of a journeyman after being released by the Carolina Panthers in 2021.
Grier spent parts of two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and then bounced around from practice squad to practice squad, spending time with the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, the former Mountaineer star is headed back to the place he fell in love with, Dallas. According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Grier has signed to the Cowboys practice squad giving them more depth at the position following the news that Dak Prescott has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an injury.
Grier played his best ball in the NFL while with the Cowboys, showcasing his skillset in the 2022 preseason, where he lit up the stat sheet, particularly against Las Vegas, where he completed 29-of-35 pass attempts for over 300 yards and two touchdowns.
It's unlikely that Grier will suit up for a game unless there is an injury to Cooper Rush or Trey Lance, but it does give him an opportunity to continue his career at a place he really enjoyed.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Baylor
West Virginia Takes Control of the Second Half and Buries Pitt
2025 F Trent MacLean Commits to West Virginia