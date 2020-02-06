MountaineerMaven
Will Jevon Carter Be Traded Today?

Schuyler Callihan

The NBA trade deadline has arrived and several teams have already made moves to bolster their roster or trade away their star players in order to further their rebuild. 

Over the course of the last few days, there have been swirling rumors that former West Virginia star, Jevon Carter could potentially be traded by the Phoenix Suns. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Suns have been engaged in trade talks with the Detroit Pistons that would ultimately send Carter and Elie Okobo to the Motor City in exchange for Luke Kennard.

However, it appears that deal will not be going through as the teams could not work out a deal that both parties were in favor of.

The Pistons have been the only team that have reportedly shown interest in making a move for Carter and with the Suns current roster makeup, there doesn't seem to be room for the former Mountaineer. 

Following the Suns loss to the Pistons last night, Jevon Carter was asked about his thoughts on the trade rumors and if and how they are effecting him.

In 36 games this season, Carter is averaging 3.9 points, 1.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game, all while averaging roughly 14 minutes per contest. It's pretty clear that Carter seems frustrated with the current situation and just wants a chance to get some minutes somewhere with an organization that is willing to expand his role and let him play his game. 

The deadline is set for 3 p.m. today, so we are just a few hours away from learning what the future potentially holds for Carter.

Prediction: With time ticking away, I don't foresee the Suns finding a suitor this late in the game to make a move. However, I do think Phoenix will try to move him this off-season in a deal similar to the one they have attempted to make with Detroit. Carter may finish the season in Phoenix, but don't expect him to be there past that.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Detroit would be a good place for him to go so he could get more PT and be closer to West Virginia

