WVU Alums Dante Stills, Kyzir White Show Out on Monday Night Football
Over the last 48 hours, West Virginia has had a strong showing in primetime at the NFL level with Beanie Bishop's two-interception performance against Aaron Rodgers followed up by a strong night for Dante Stills and Kyzir White.
Stills collected a pair of quarterback hits on the night and registered his second sack of the season late in the third quarter on Justin Herbert.
Kyzir White led the Cardinals' defense in tackles with ten and also picked up a quarterback hit.
“Bend but don’t break defense," White said in his postgame press conference. "Every time they got down there in the red zone, we just told each other let’s keep them out the end zone and really bite down and make a stop.”
The efforts of Stills, White, and the rest of the Cardinals defense allowed them to hold on to beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 17-15, improving to 3-4 on the season.
Following last night's game, White now ranks 14th in the NFL in total tackles with 55.
