WVU Catcher Logan Sauve Selected by the Athletics in 2025 MLB Draft
Monday afternoon, the Athletics selected West Virginia catcher Logan Sauve with their seventh-round pick (200th overall) in the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft.
Sauve appeared in 151 career games with the Mountaineers and was a key piece to the program winning back-to-back regionals in the NCAA Tournament over the past two years.
In 54 games this past season, Sauve went 58-for-210 at the plate with eight home runs and 36 RBI. He slugged .457 and had an on-base percentage of .385.
Sauve does have one year of eligibility remaining, so there's a chance he could return to the program and improve his draft stock. In all likelihood, he'll sign with the A's and begin his professional career. If that is the case, WVU will be in good shape behind the dish, thanks to snagging a commitment from Ohio State transfer Matthew Graveline earlier this month.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Projecting the WVU Football Offensive Depth Chart Heading Into Fall Camp
Hints from Phil Steele, Rich Rod, College Football 26 Point to WVU’s Potential O-Line
CBS Sports Pegs Nicco Marchiol Toward Bottom of Big 12 Quarterback Rankings