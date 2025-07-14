WVU Outfielder Kyle West Drafted by the New York Yankees in 2025 MLB Draft
Hedgesville, West Virginia native and WVU outfielder Kyle West has been selected by the New York Yankees in the 13th round (404th overall) in the 2025 MLB Draft.
West began his career at the Division II level at the University of Charleston, where he hit 30 home runs, drove in 102 runs, and stole 45 bases for the Golden Eagles and was a NCBWA Division II All-America Honorable Mention in 2023.
He made the jump to WVU as a junior and transitioned smoothly, hitting .260 with 14 homers and 43 RBI and a perfect 8/8 in stolen base attempts. At season's end, he earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.
West rounded out his career with a bang, helping the Mountaineers advance to the super regionals of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year. En route to that run, West led the team with 11 homers while driving in 38. He was named All-Big 12 Second Team and was a member of the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Catcher Logan Sauve Selected by the Athletics in 2025 MLB Draft
Projecting the WVU Football Offensive Depth Chart Heading Into Fall Camp
Hints from Phil Steele, Rich Rod, College Football 26 Point to WVU’s Potential O-Line
CBS Sports Pegs Nicco Marchiol Toward Bottom of Big 12 Quarterback Rankings