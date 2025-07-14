WVU Pitcher Robby Porco Taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 MLB Draft
Just one pick after West Virginia outfielder Kyle West was selected by the New York Yankees in the 13th round of the 2025 MLB Draft, WVU pitcher Robby Porco was taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Porco split time as a starter during his true freshman season and went through his fair share of bumps in the road. In 36 innings of work, he posted an ERA of 7.50. He got a late start to the 2024 season after recovering from an injury he sustained in the offseason, and the rustiness showed. In 13 games, nearly exclusively in relief, he's ERA ballooned to 8.71, albeit in just 10.1 innings.
This past season, the Warrington, Pennsylvania native made four starts and eight appearances out of the bullpen. He was much sharper and had better command of his pitches, which resulted in a lowered ERA, down to 4.64.
Porco does have the option to return to school and finish out his career, and that might be the best route for him to go, as it could help improve his draft stock.
