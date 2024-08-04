WVU's Victor Scott is Heading Back to the Big Leagues
Former West Virginia star outfielder Victor Scott II is being recalled to the major leagues, according to MLB.com's John Denton. The St. Louis Cardinals placed Michael Siani (right oblique strain) on the injured list which opened the door for Scott's return.
Scott began the year as the Cardinals' starting center fielder, but really struggled at the plate picking up just five hits in 59 at-bats (.085). He was optioned to Triple-A Memphis in late April and was never really ever to get into a groove in the batter's box, but did find a little more success.
In 74 games with the Memphis Redbirds, Scott hit at a .219 clip, had an on-base percentage of .302, and an OPS of .620. He hit six homers and drove in 29 runs while walking 33 times and striking out 48 times.
