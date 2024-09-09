Former WVU LB Tony Fields Exits Browns-Cowboys Game with Injury
Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II left Sunday's game early in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys with an ankle injury and did not return. The injury occurred on a tackle attempt of running back Ezekiel Elliott.
The former West Virginia star appeared in 14 defensive snaps on the day while logging 24 snaps on special teams, finishing with two tackles (one solo). He's primarily been a special teamer for the Browns over the last three seasons but has shown flashes of what he can bring to the table on defense in a reserve role, backing up Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at the WILL linebacker spot.
In 45 career games with the Browns, Fields has tallied 88 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one pass defended, and an interception which he returned for a touchdown.
Fields played the first three years of his career at Arizona before transferring to WVU for his final season of eligibility. In his lone season with the Mountaineers, he was responsible for 88 tackles, one sack, and an interception which earned him the Big 12 Conference's Newcomer of the Year award in 2020.
