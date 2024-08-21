How Zach Frazier Graded Out in First Career Start
West Virginia fans tried to alert folks at the next level about Zach Frazier and his potential, and early on they're proving to be right.
The former Mountaineer made his first career start last weekend against the Buffalo Bills and had himself a day despite the offense not doing much of anything, scoring a whopping three points on the night. He did a tremendous job in the run game, as always, but put his pass blocking skills on display without issue as well.
According to Pro Football Focus, Frazier was in the game for 24 pass block snaps and did not allow a single pressure on the quarterback, giving him a pass block grade of 82.3. Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson spoke glowingly about his performance and with fellow center Nate Herbig out with a shoulder injurym, Frazier is in line to be the team's starter in Week 1.
It's still incredible to think that just eight months ago, Frazier suffered a broken leg in the team's game-winning drive against Baylor and now he's on pace to be the No. 1 center option for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Truly incredible stuff.
Frazier and the Steelers will travel to Detroit for their preseason finale on Saturday before kicking off the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons on the road on September 8th.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Alum Pat McAfee Sends Warning to Penn State
Between The Eers: Tough Love or Real Concern?
Neal Brown Makes Big Jump in Big 12 Head Coach Rankings