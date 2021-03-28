Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Recapping the madness of this past week.
Author:
Publish date:

Please click the title to view the full article.

BASKETBALL

Emmitt Matthews Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

During his three years at West Virginia, Matthews Jr. appeared in 92 games and started 67 of them. This past season was Matthews' best yet as he averaged 7.7 points and 4 rebounds per game. He shot 40% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc.

Jordan McCabe Enters Transfer Portal

Just two days after falling to Syracuse in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament, West Virginia junior guard Jordan McCabe entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Sean McNeil Enters 2021 NBA Draft

West Virginia junior guard Sean McNeil announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he will enter his name into the 2021 NBA Draft with the possibility of returning for his senior year.

FOOTBALL

Neal Brown Speaks on Tykee Smith's Departure

On Wednesday, All-American West Virginia SPEAR safety Tykee Smith announced he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Saturday, following the second day of spring practice, head coach Neal Brown addressed the departure of Smith before anyone from the media had to ask, calling it a “mutual separation,” and it didn’t come as a surprise.

Neal Brown Believes WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Could be "One of the Best in the League"

Over the years, West Virginia has produced several NFL wide receivers and some of the most entertaining players in college football. Since Neal Brown took over the head coaching job at WVU, he's been in search of that dominant wide receiver that he can turn to in just about any situation. Bryce Ford-Wheaton just might be that guy.

Newcomers Impressing Neal Brown

West Virginia kicked off spring football this week and although it is early, there are several newcomers that have pleased head coach Neal Brown. Much of what they have done to impress Brown and the coaching staff was during winter workouts but now that they've hit the field, Brown was able to give a little synopsis of some of those guys.

RECRUITING

WVU Makes Top 5 for 2022 WR Jaylen Ward

OL Ka'Marii Landers Announces Decision Date

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Feb 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots against TCU Horned Frogs guard PJ Fuller (4) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

BREAKING: Taz Sherman Enters Name Into 2021 NBA Draft

Screen Shot 2021-03-28 at 12.20.01 PM
noncategorized

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

USATSI_15706907_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Was the 2020-21 Season a Success for WVU?

Neal Brown
Recruiting

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Paul McIntosh rounds third after a leadoff home run in the bottom of the second inning.
Baseball

West Virginia Buries Kansas, Taking Big 12 Conference Opening Series

Jarret Doege (2), Mike O'Laughlin (87)
Football

Photo Gallery: WVU Football Spring Practice Day 2

Austin Davis
Baseball

Kansas Returns Favor, Crushes WVU

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown looking over the first day of the 2021 spring practice period.
Baseball

Neal Brown Speaks on Tykee Smith Departure