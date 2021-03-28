Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Please click the title to view the full article.

BASKETBALL

Emmitt Matthews Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

During his three years at West Virginia, Matthews Jr. appeared in 92 games and started 67 of them. This past season was Matthews' best yet as he averaged 7.7 points and 4 rebounds per game. He shot 40% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc.

Jordan McCabe Enters Transfer Portal

Just two days after falling to Syracuse in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament, West Virginia junior guard Jordan McCabe entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Sean McNeil Enters 2021 NBA Draft

West Virginia junior guard Sean McNeil announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he will enter his name into the 2021 NBA Draft with the possibility of returning for his senior year.

FOOTBALL

Neal Brown Speaks on Tykee Smith's Departure

On Wednesday, All-American West Virginia SPEAR safety Tykee Smith announced he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Saturday, following the second day of spring practice, head coach Neal Brown addressed the departure of Smith before anyone from the media had to ask, calling it a “mutual separation,” and it didn’t come as a surprise.

Neal Brown Believes WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Could be "One of the Best in the League"

Over the years, West Virginia has produced several NFL wide receivers and some of the most entertaining players in college football. Since Neal Brown took over the head coaching job at WVU, he's been in search of that dominant wide receiver that he can turn to in just about any situation. Bryce Ford-Wheaton just might be that guy.

Newcomers Impressing Neal Brown

West Virginia kicked off spring football this week and although it is early, there are several newcomers that have pleased head coach Neal Brown. Much of what they have done to impress Brown and the coaching staff was during winter workouts but now that they've hit the field, Brown was able to give a little synopsis of some of those guys.

RECRUITING

WVU Makes Top 5 for 2022 WR Jaylen Ward

OL Ka'Marii Landers Announces Decision Date

