Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

BASKETBALL

Miles McBride Enters Name Into 2021 NBA Draft

McBride becomes the third Mountaineer to enter his name into the draft joining fellow guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. Like the others, McBride will leave open the option to return to West Virginia for his junior season.

WVU Pursuing DePaul Transfer

The Mountaineers appear to be interested in several players already and now, have reached out to Pauly Paulicap (6'8", 225 lbs) who announced his transfer from DePaul just a few days ago.

Jordan McCabe Lands with New School

Just two days after falling to Syracuse in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament, West Virginia junior guard Jordan McCabe entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Now, he officially has a new team.

2022 F Josiah Harris Commits to WVU

Class of 2022 power forward Josiah Harris (6'7", 210 lbs) of Richmond Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio announced on Twitter that he has committed to West Virginia. Harris chose West Virginia over offers from Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Ohio State, Xavier, and Cincinnati.

Gabe Osabuohien Makes Decision on Future

A little over a week after West Virginia got bounced in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament by Syracuse, senior forward Gabe Osabuohien announced that he will be returning for the 2021-22 season on the Final Fourcast.

FOOTBALL

Darius Stills Meets with LA Rams

According to Justin Melo of the Draft Network, add the Los Angeles Rams to the list of teams West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills has met leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Stills has now met with the Jets, 49ers, Texans, Chargers, Falcons, Bengals, Eagles, Washington, Buccaneers, and the Seahawks.

5 Underclassmen Neal Brown Could Be Factors on the WVU Defense in 2021

West Virginia's defense is expecting to return seven starters from a year ago in which the team finished at or near the top of several defensive categories. Despite an abundance of experienced players returning in 2021, there are also a few young guys that are impressing head coach Neal Brown that could play their way into having a role on the defense.

Breakdown of What WVU Has Lost and Gained Through the Transfer Portal

So far this offseason, 16 players from WVU have entered their names in the portal. Although it seems like a very high number, it's not as bad as one would think. Even head coach Neal Brown said that many of these were expected due to simply better opportunities for playing time elsewhere.

RECRUITING

2022 OL Sullivan Weidman Commits to WVU

Thursday morning, class of 2022 offensive tackle Sullivan Weidman (6'6", 300 lbs) of the Dexter School in Brookline, Massachusetts took to Twitter to announce his commitment to West Virginia.

WVU Makes Top 12 for 2022 RB Jaylon Glover

Class of 2022 running back Jaylon Glover of Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland, Florida released his top 12 schools on Thursday afternoon.

West Virginia made the cut joining Georgia Tech, UCF, Iowa State, Florida State, Utah, Purdue, Louisville, Tennessee, Michigan State. South Carolina and USF.

