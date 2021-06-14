Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Jevon Carter, Phoenix Suns Advance to Western Conference Finals

After knocking off the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in round one, the Phoenix Suns made quick work of the Denver Nuggets by completing a four-game sweep on Sunday night. The Suns are now advancing to the Western Conference Finals and will await the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz.

Joe Mazzulla Interviews for Celtics Head Coaching Vacancy

The Boston Celtics are in need of a new head coach as Brad Stevens made the surprising move to step down from the role and has since taken over as team president, replacing Danny Ainge.

Stevens and the Celtics have already begun the search for the next head coach which began by interviewing six assistants, including former West Virginia guard, Joe Mazzulla, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

WVU Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Sources close to Mountaineer Maven have confirmed that West Virginia offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The news was first reported by Rivals.com

Alek Manoah Shows Grit in Start vs White Sox

Former West Virginia ace Alek Manoah took the mound for his third career MLB start on Wednesday evening against the Chicago White Sox.

