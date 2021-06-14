Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Recapping the best from the past week.
Author:
Publish date:

Jevon Carter, Phoenix Suns Advance to Western Conference Finals

After knocking off the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in round one, the Phoenix Suns made quick work of the Denver Nuggets by completing a four-game sweep on Sunday night. The Suns are now advancing to the Western Conference Finals and will await the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz.

Joe Mazzulla Interviews for Celtics Head Coaching Vacancy

The Boston Celtics are in need of a new head coach as Brad Stevens made the surprising move to step down from the role and has since taken over as team president, replacing Danny Ainge.

Stevens and the Celtics have already begun the search for the next head coach which began by interviewing six assistants, including former West Virginia guard, Joe Mazzulla, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

WVU Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Sources close to Mountaineer Maven have confirmed that West Virginia offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The news was first reported by Rivals.com

Alek Manoah Shows Grit in Start vs White Sox

Former West Virginia ace Alek Manoah took the mound for his third career MLB start on Wednesday evening against the Chicago White Sox. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design
noncategorized

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

USATSI_15337775_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jevon Carter, Phoenix Suns Advance to Western Conference Finals

Screen Shot 2021-06-14 at 12.09.48 AM
Recruiting

Top RB Target Justin Williams Puts WVU 'At the Top' Following Official Visit

WVU Football
Football

Countdown to Kickoff: Kelchner to Kearney for 83 Yards

Geno Smith
Football

Countdown to Kickoff: Smith and Bailey Link up for an 84-Yard TD

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

WATCH: Nick Kwiatkoski Gives Back to His Hometown Bethel Park

Screen Shot 2021-06-12 at 10.10.35 AM
Mountaineers in the Pros

REPORT: Joe Mazzulla Interviewed for the Boston Celtics Head Coaching Vacancy

Screen Shot 2021-06-12 at 9.58.21 AM
Recruiting

2023 DL Nathan Robinson Talks WVU Camp, Receiving Offer + More