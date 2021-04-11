HOT CLICKS: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Reviewing some of the best from the last seven days.

FOOTBALL

WVU WR Devell Washington Changes Positions, Flips to Defense

With only two weeks of spring ball remaining, the WVU staff needed to establish more depth in the linebacker room and did so by moving redshirt freshman wide receiver Devell Washington over to play the WILL linebacker spot.

Former Mountaineer Tykee Smith Chooses New School

During his two years in a Mountaineer uniform, Smith has tallied 114 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and one forced fumble. Smith has only started 17 games in his collegiate career but is quickly becoming one of the most respected defenders in the game. Now, Smith will play the remainder of his collegiate career elsewhere.

BASKETBALL

West Virginia Reels in Old Dominion Transfer

Malik Curry led Old Dominion in scoring, assists, and steals the last two seasons, averaging 14.3 points per game during that span and earned Secon Team All-Conference USA as a Junior. He now becomes a member of the WVU backcourt.

WVU Lands FIU Transfer Dimon Carrigan

Monday evening, former Florida International big man Dimon Carrigan announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to West Virginia. This past season he averaged 6.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 58% from the floor.

West Virginia Headlines the Charleston Classic

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the West Virginia men's basketball program will participate in the Charleston Classic scheduled for November 18, 19, and 21 at TD Arena in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.

RECRUITING

2022 WR Jarel Williams Commits to West Virginia

Williams chose West Virginia over other offers stemming from Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and several others. This past season, Williams hauled in 26 receptions for 392 yards and six touchdowns.

Future Mountaineer G Kobe Johnson Named Ohio's Division I Player of the Year

West Virginia signee Kobe Johnson of Canton McKinley High School was named Ohio's Division I Player of the Year. This season, Johnson averaged 20.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 51% from the field and 40% from three-point land.

2022 LB Mekhi Mason Releases Top 7, Includes West Virginia

Monday afternoon, class of 2022 linebacker Mekhi Mason (6'1", 220 lbs) of Monsignor Pace High School in Opa Locka, Florida took to Twitter to announce his top seven schools.

West Virginia made the cut alongside Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Indiana, Florida State, Pitt, and Syracuse.

