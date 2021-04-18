Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Recapping the best stories of the past week.

BASKETBALL

Oscar Tshiebwe Details Decision to Leave WVU

Wednesday afternoon, former West Virginia big man Oscar Tshiebwe met with the media for the first time since transferring over to Kentucky. Tshiebwe was asked several questions about why he chose Kentucky, what his journey has been like over the last two years, and why things didn't work out at WVU.

For Now, Erik Martin Will Remain at West Virginia

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Cincinnati will hire UNC Greensboro's Wes Miller as its next basketball coach over West Virginia assistant coach, Erik Martin.

Charleston, WV to Host TBT Regional

Charleston, West Virginia, will host the first weekend of The Basketball Tournament July 17-21. West Virginia men's basketball alumni team Best Virginia and Marshall's alumni squad Herd That are the host teams. (Click here for tickets).

FOOTBALL

WVU Lands in the ESPN FPI Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Seven teams in total from the Big 12 are represented (Oklahoma, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU, Texas Tech, & West Virginia).

WVU Linebacker Ruled Out for Remainder of Spring Ball

The West Virginia linebacker room is already extremely thin and it took another hit as head coach Neal Brown ruled out one young backer who will be unable to participate in the rest of spring ball due to injury.

BASEBALL

West Virginia Upsets No. 7 Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers took an early lead, relinquished it, then came back for the walk-off over No. 7 Texas Tech 6-5 Saturday evening.

RECRUITING

WVU Makes Top 7 for 2022 QB Braden Davis

On Friday, Class of 2022 quarterback Braden Davis released his Top 7 featuring West Virginia, Cincinnati, South Carolina, NC State, Georgia Tech, Duke, and Stanford.

WVU Lands FCS Transfer Charles Woods

With Dreshun Miller, Tae Mayo, and Tacorey Turner all deciding to transfer from the WVU program earlier this offseason, the cornerback spot became extremely thin. The addition of Charles Woods should help stabilize a rather inexperienced group alongside Nicktroy Fortune and Jackie Matthews.

Ty Woodby Commits to WVU

Just minutes after West Virginia picked up Illinois State cornerback transfer Charles Woods, the Mountaineers also secured their fifth commitment of the 2022 class with cornerback Tyrin Woodby (6'1", 170 lbs) of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.