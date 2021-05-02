West Virginia University home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Recapping some of the best of the past week!
Author:
Publish date:

FOOTBALL

Darius Stills Goes Undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills did not get the call he was expecting during the 2021 NFL Draft. The Consensus All-American went undrafted during the three-day event with 20 defensive tackles falling ahead of him.

WVU Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

Friday morning, West Virginia redshirt junior wide receiver Randy Fields Jr. announced on Twitter that he is leaving the program and entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

WVU Defensive End Enters Transfer Portal

Wednesday afternoon, West Virginia senior defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler Jr. announced on Twitter that he will be entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

West Virginia & Tennessee to Open 2028 Season in Charlotte

On Tuesday, The Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) today announced that the University of Tennessee will play West Virginia University in the 2028 Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte. West Virginia will be designated the home team for the game at Bank of America Stadium. The game is set for Saturday, September 2, 2028. The kickoff time and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

BASKETBALL

Former WVU Star Kysre Gondrezick Signs Lucrative Shoe Deal with Adidas

Shortly after being the No. 4 pick in the 2021 WNBA draft, Indiana Fever rookie guard Kysre Gondrezick has leveled up yet again.

Derek Culver Announces Future Intentions 

After conflicting reports surfaced stating Derek Culver's decision to turn pro, he announced that he will forgo his senior year and "explore professional options".

RECRUITING

Top WVU QB Target Makes Decision

Friday evening, class of 2022 quarterback Braden Davis (6'5", 195 lbs) of Middletown, Deleware announced his commitment to South Carolina on Instagram LIVE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

FB Recruiting
Recruiting

2023 Florida OL “Blown Away” by WVU Offer

Screen Shot 2021-05-02 at 10.22.01 AM
noncategorized

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

USATSI_15383255_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

BREAKING: WVU WR T.J. Simmons Signs with Tampa Bay as Undrafted Free Agent

West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Michael Brown (57) pauses before a snap during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

BREAKING: Michael Brown Signs with New Orleans

USATSI_15016031_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

BREAKING: Darius Stills Signing with Raiders as Undrafted Free Agent

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) leads his team onto the field prior to their game against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

OFFICIAL: Darius Stills Goes Undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

Austin Davis
Baseball

TCU Edges Out West Virginia in Game Two to Take Series

E0PVr1WX0AE5pv_
Basketball

Fever Guard Kysre Gondrezick Signs Multi-Year Shoe Deal With Adidas