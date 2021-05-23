Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

FOOTBALL

Daikiel Shorts Jr. Gets 1st Shot a College Coaching

On Thursday, former West Virginia head coach and current Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen announced that the team would be parting ways with wide receivers coach Tyron Carrier. Shorts will take over the position with an interim tag.

10 Mountaineers Named to Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big 12 Squad

Athlon Sports has named 10 WVU football players on its preseason All-Big 12 teams with the release of its annual first, second, third, and fourth all-conference teams for the 2021 season.

FOXBET Releases Big 12 Conference Title Odds

Earlier this week, FOXBET released the odds for each team to win the Big 12 Conference this fall and the Mountaineers are in the middle of the pack.

BASKETBALL

WVU to Play in 2021 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic

ESPN Events and Shriners Hospital for Children have come to a four-year agreement, making Shriners Hospital for Children the new title sponsor of the Charleston Classic. The multi-team tournament, to be played November 18, 19, and 21, at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., will feature 12 games across three days, with winners advancing through the bracket. The two teams that remain undefeated will play for the opportunity to be named tournament champion. Teams set to play in the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic include Boise State, Clemson, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, St. Bonaventure, Temple, and West Virginia.

WVU Takes Major Drop in Bracketology

Last month, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released his initial bracketology projection for the 2021-22 season and opened West Virginia as a No. 6 seed. With the loss of Culver and the potential loss of others, Lunardi slid the Mountaineers down to a No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region in his latest projection that was released on Tuesday.

RECRUITING

Top WVU QB Target Shines at Elite 11 in Nashville

SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. recently attended the Elite 11 regional camp in Nashville and Nicco Marchiol was one of the guys who really stood out.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.