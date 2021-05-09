Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Recapping the best from this past week in WVU sports.

FOOTBALL

Former WVU DE Jeffery Pooler Jr. Chooses Transfer Destination

Pooler made the decision to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of spring ball and announced his intent to transfer on April 28th. Now, he has a new home.

Alonzo Addae Selected in CFL Draft - What It Means for WVU

On Tuesday night, West Virginia free safety Alonzo Addae was drafted 13th overall by the Ottawa Redblacks in the 2021 CFL Draft.

BASKETBALL

Former WVU G Brandon Knapper Transfers from Eastern Kentucky

Wednesday afternoon, former West Virginia guard and Charleston, WV native, Brandon Knapper announced on Twitter that he will be transferring from Eastern Kentucky and has chosen his new school.

Fairmont State Star Transfers to Baylor

The defending national champion Baylor Bears made another addition through the transfer portal on Tuesday by bringing in Fairmont State guard Dale Bonner.

BASEBALL

Alek Manoah Dominates in Triple-A Debut

Last year, the pandemic forced the minor leagues to be shut down for the entire season while MLB played a condensed 60-game season. Now, Minor League Baseball is finally back as is former West Virginia pitcher, Alek Manoah.

WVU Alum John Means Throws No-Hitter vs Seattle Mariners

The Baltimore Orioles received a terrific pitching performance Wednesday evening from lefty John Means as he became the third MLB pitcher this year to throw a no-hitter joining Joe Musgrove (San Diego Padres) and Carlos Rodón (Chicago White Sox).

RECRUITING

Top 2022 QB, Florida State Commit Locks Down WVU Visit

The West Virginia coaching staff had to be pleased on Tuesday evening to lock in a weekend visit with top 2022 quarterback and Florida State commit, Nicco Marchiol (6'2", 216 lbs) of Hamilton HS in Chandler, Arizona.

