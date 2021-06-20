Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week
FOOTBALL
Noel Devine Scheduled to be Inducted into WVU Hall of Fame
On Friday, former West Virginia running back Noel Devine took to social media to announce that West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons informed him that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on October 30, the day the Mountaineers take on the Iowa State Cyclones.
William Hill Releases College Football Win Totals
The Mountaineers are expected to be one of the four to five teams competing for a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship game despite having just a 6-4 record a year ago. Recently, Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill released the college football win totals for the 2021 season
Mountaineer Field Returns to Full Capacity
On Tuesday, West Virginia Univesity Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President confirmed today that Milan Puskar Stadium will return this fall to 100% fan capacity with full stadium operating procedures, pregame tailgating in the stadium parking lots, and the complete game day experience.
BASKETBALL
Miles McBride Participates in Pre-Draft Workout with Celtics
West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride is going through the NBA Draft process this summer as he continues to weigh his options of whether to remain in the draft or return to school for his junior season.
Miles McBride Invited to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine
On Tuesday, The NBA announced that 69 players are expected to attend the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, and West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride is among the field. The combine will be held June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.
RECRUITING
2022 QB Nicco Marchiol Inching Closer to Decision
In the coming days, WVU could add their quarterback to the 2022 recruiting class as Nicco Marchiol of Chandler, Arizona is set to make his decision on June 21st at 3 p.m. EST. Marchiol has already taken official visits to Michigan State and West Virginia this month and will be taking his final official visit to Arizona State.
WVU Lands Commitment from S Mumu Bin-Wahad
Class of 2022 safety Mumu Bin-Wahad (6'0", 180 lbs) of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia announced his commitment to West Virginia.
Top RB Target Justin Williams Puts WVU 'At the Top' Following WVU Visit
West Virginia hosted four-star running back Justin Williams (Dallas, GA) for an official visit, which turned out to be pretty successful for the Mountaineer coaching staff.
MOUNTAINEERS IN THE PROS
Jevon Carter, Suns Advance to Western Conference Finals
Alex Ruoff Joins Best Virginia
Manoah Tossed From Orioles Game
