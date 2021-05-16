Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Recapping the best from the past week.

FOOTBALL

PFF Recognizes Dante Stills as One of the Top Interior DL for 2021

On Thursday, Pro Football Focus ranked the top five returning interior defensive linemen for the 2021 season, listing West Virginia's Dante Stills at No. 3 behind Haskell Garrett (Ohio State) and Jermayne Lole (Arizona State), respectively. At No. 4 is Jalen Redmond (Oklahoma), and at No. 5, Bryan Bresee (Clemson).

WVU RB Leddie Brown to Grace the Cover of Athlon CFB Magazine

Senior West Virginia running back will be one of the many athletes that will be featured on the front of the annual Athlon Sports College Football magazine.

The Future of WVU Football: Garrett Greene or Will Crowder?

Jarret Doege will be West Virginia's starting quarterback in 2021. But who will it be in the future?

BASKETBALL

How Pending Decisions Impact WVU's Final Four Chances

There's a chance West Virginia could have a Final Four caliber roster next season but they are still awaiting the decisions of three of their top players.

WVU Schedules Non-Conference Home-and-Home Series

According to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, West Virginia has agreed to play a home-and-home series with UAB (University of Alabama at Birmingham) beginning in 2022.

RECRUITING

Top 2023 F Kaleb Glenn Locks in Visit to WVU

Glenn is considered one of the top prospects in the 2023 class and is regarded as a highly-rated four-star by most recruiting services. Earlier this week, Glenn told Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia has been one of the schools that have been pursuing him the hardest.

WCU Commit Marley Washenitz Named Class AAA All-State First-Team

Class of 2022 West Virginia women's basketball commit Marley Washenitz of Fairmont Senior recently played in the Class AAA state championship game against Nitro. The Polar Bears fell short 51-45 in that game but Washenitz was still recognized by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association and was named to the Class AAA All-State First Team on Thursday.

WR Target Quan Lee Changes Commitment Date

The Mountaineers could be adding to the 2022 recruiting class in the near future.

WVU Makes Top 7 for RB Ramon Brown

Wednesday night, class of 2022 running back Ramon Brown (5'11", 200 lbs) of Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia announced his top seven schools on Twitter.

