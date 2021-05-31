Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Recapping the best from this past week.

FOOTBALL

TV and Kickoff Times Released for WVU Non-Conference Games

On Thursday, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department released the times and broadcasting for the first three football games of the 2021 regular season as announced by the Big Ten and Big 12 Conference offices.

WVU Lands JUCO CB Caleb Coleman

Monday night, West Virginia picked up a commitment from cornerback Caleb Coleman (6'2", 185 lbs) of Hutchinson Community College.

Special Teams Analyst Leaving for Coordinator Role

West Virginia senior special teams analyst Tyler Hancock has been hired to be the special teams coordinator at the University of Charlotte, per a report from FootballScoop.com.

BASKETBALL

ESPN's Latest Mock Draft Projections for Miles McBride

The 20-year-old guard is already playing at a high level but should he choose to return to WVU, he could cement himself as a 1st round draft pick in next year's draft. McBride averaged 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists this past season.

RECRUITING

2023 Four-Star WR Braylon James: 'People Really Underestimate WVU'

Earlier this week, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to one of the top receivers in the 2023 recruiting class, Braylen James (6'3", 175 lbs) of Del Valle, Texas.

Top WR Target Quan Lee Makes Decision

Moments ago, class of 2022 wide receiver Quan Lee (6'1", 180 lbs) of F.W. Buchholz High School in Gainesville, FL announced that he has committed to the University of Miami (FL), just as we had predicted last week.

WVU in the Pros

Alek Manoah Shines in MLB Debut vs Yankees

Thursday afternoon marked the MLB debut for former West Virginia flamethrower Alek Manoah as he made his first career start against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

