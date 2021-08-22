Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Jackso Believes Akheem Mesidor Has a Future in the NFL

Akheem Mesidor had a stellar freshman season for the Mountaineers a year ago at defensive end totaling 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and led the team with five sacks. Defensive line coach Andrew Jackson discusses how he will be even better in 2021.

Projecting Roles for WVU Newcomers

As we inch closer to the start of the 2021 season, the WVU coaching staff is hoping that some of their newcomers can develop into reliable contributors. Whether it be on offense, defense, or special teams, the staff believes the 2021 recruiting class is a good one and has more than a handful of players that are going to be ready as soon as this fall.

We detail each newcomer's projected role

Neal Brown Believes Winston Wright Jr. is 'Primed' to be a Top Big 12 Receiver

One receiver that has made a lot of progress this offseason is Winston Wright Jr. Last year, Wright led the Mountaineers in both receptions (47) and receiving yards (553). Head coach Neal Brown complimented Wright for his work ethic and determination to become a key piece of the Mountaineer offense during an interview with Pro Football Focus.

WVU Football Adds Future Opponent, Three-Game Series

West Virginia University Director of Athletics has announced that the Mountaineers have inked a three-game football series with Ohio University.

True Freshman RB Justin Johnson Jr. Making Noise in Fall Camp

Head coach Neal Brown said last week that if they were to play a game today, Tony Mathis Jr. would be Brown's backup. However, he has mentioned true freshman Justin Johnson Jr. as someone that will not only contribute and have a role in the offense but is competing for that backup spot.

Neal Brown Demands Urgency to Fix Mistakes: 'The Clock is Ticking'

Last weekend, the Mountaineers had their first scrimmage of camp and as always, there was some good and bad. Head coach Neal Brown said that the scrimmage was really about exposing some bad habits and knowing who needs to work on what.

