Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Recapping the best from the past week.
Author:
Publish date:

CLICK THE TITLE TO VIEW THE FULL ARTICLE

FOOTBALL

Jarret Doege Expected to Throw at Manning Passing Academy 

During spring ball, Brown said that Doege has made big strides this offseason. Attending the Manning Passing Academy will be great for Doege as he continues to work on his game ahead of the 2021 season.

Beasley & Carlen Remain on CFB Hall of Fame Ballot

On Wednesday, The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced the names on the 2022 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Among the finalists is defensive back Aaron Beasly and head coach Jim Carlen. This marks the third year Beasley has remained on the ballot and the fifth for Carlen.

WVU Announces Homecoming & Mountaineer Week Games

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced that the 2021 Homecoming football game will be on Saturday, Oct. 2 against Texas Tech and the Mountaineer Week game will be against Oklahoma State on Nov. 6.

BASKETBALL

Taz Sherman Announces Return to WVU

 West Virginia University men’s basketball guard Taz Sherman will return to the Mountaineers in 2021-22 for his fifth season of eligibility, head coach Bob Huggins announced Tuesday.

WVU Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Released

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced the 2021-22 men’s basketball non-conference schedule. The non-conference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

Former WVU Head Coach John Beilein Back in the NBA

According to multiple reports, the Detroit Pistons have hired former West Virginia men's basketball head coach Jon Beilein to be the organization's senior advisor of player development.

RECRUITING

Two Favorites Emerge in WVU's QB Search for 2022 Class (VIP)

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown looking over the first day of the 2021 spring practice period.
Area 304+

Recruits Expected to be at WVU's Take Me Home Camp

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins
Basketball

OFFICIAL: Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson Arrive at WVU

358CDB11-6A64-4656-A8FB-D25EA5D5881C
Recruiting

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Darryl Talley
Football

Countdown to Kickoff: No. 90 LB Darryl Talley

Screen Shot 2021-06-06 at 10.31.39 AM
Recruiting

CB Jacolby Spells Impressed on WVU Official Visit: 'It Feels Like Somewhere I Can Be'

Neal Brown
Football

WVU Football Newcomers Arrive on Campus

Screen Shot 2021-06-06 at 9.54.51 AM
Recruiting

2022 S Mumu Bin-Wahad Following WVU Visit: 'They're the Team to Beat'

Screen Shot 2021-06-06 at 10.45.04 AM
Recruiting

Official Visit Puts WVU in a Good Spot for 2022 DB Christion Stokes