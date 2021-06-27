Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Recapping the best from the past week.

FOOTBALL

Phil Steele Places Eight Mountaineers on Preseason All-Big 12 List

On Wednesday, Phil Steele released his 2021 College Football Preview, marking the 27th edition of the publication. He placed West Virginia to finish sixth in the conference standings while placing eight Mountaineers on the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference teams.

Two More Newcomers Arrive on Campus

West Virginia football has officially welcomed freshman offensive lineman Tomas Rimac and JUCO transfer cornerback Caleb Coleman to the program as they have arrived on campus.

BASKETBALL

Miles McBride's Draft Stock Rises at NBA Combine

West Virginia guard Miles McBride announced at the end of the 2020-21 season that he would be entering his name into the 2021 NBA Draft but leaving open the option to return to school.

At the time, McBride was considered an early-mid 2nd round pick which would likely mean he would return for his junior season. However, McBride has been putting on a show at pre-draft workouts and now at the NBA Draft Combine which has increased his draft stock.

RECRUITING

2022 QB Nicco Marchiol Commits to West Virginia

Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a huge commit in the 2022 recruiting class, just as we predicted five days ago. Chandler, Arizona QB Nicco Marchiol (6'2", 215 lbs) announced on Twitter that he committed to WVU.

The Commitment of Nicco Marchiol Gives WVU Something They Haven't Had in Years

Can you remember the last time West Virginia had three young, talented quarterbacks on the roster at once? It's been a long, long time but it's a good problem to have.

WVU Makes Top 3 for Jacolby Spells

West Virginia is officially in the running for 2022 safety Jacolby Spells (American Heritage HS/Fort Lauderdale, FL) who announced his top three schools on Friday evening.

2023 F James Okonkwo Commits to WVU

Moments ago, class of 2023 power forward James Okonkwo (6'8", 210) of Beckley Prep announced that he has committed to West Virginia.

Okonkwo, originally of the UK, also held offers from Rutgers and Montana State. He becomes the first member of West Virginia's 2023 recruiting class.

WVU Lands 2021 F Jamel King

On Thursday, Jamel King announced on social media he has committed to West Virginia University after decommiting from the University of New Mexico just weeks ago.

