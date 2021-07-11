Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week
FOOTBALL
Neal Brown Announces Staff Addition
West Virginia University football coach has announced that David Faulkner has joined the Mountaineer coaching staff as the special assistant to the head coach.
Big 12 Preseason Poll Released
On Thursday, The Big 12 Conference released the 2021 Preseason standings as voted on by the media. The Oklahoma Sooners take the top spot for the sixth straight year with 35 first-place votes followed by the Iowa State Cyclones while West Virginia sits at No. 6.
Former WVU QB Austin Kendall Chooses Transfer Destination
After spending two years at WVU, Austin Kendall is headed south to finish his college football career.
Dante Stills Named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team
On Wednesday, West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference team as voted on by the media. Stills was the only Mountaineer named to any Big 12 preseason awards.
BASKETBALL
Latest NBA Draft projections for WVU G Miles McBride
West Virginia sophomore guard Miles "Deuce" McBride announced that he will forgo the final two years of his collegiate career and remain in the 2021 NBA Draft. According to several mock drafts that have been released, McBride is widely regarded as a 1st round pick.
RECRUITING
2022 DB Christion Stokes Commits to WVU
Saturday evening, class of 2022 safety Christion Stokes (6'1", 185 lbs) of Harper Woods, Michigan announced that he has committed to West Virginia, just as we predicted over a month ago.
2022 RB Justin Williams Commits to WVU
2022 running back Justin Williams (6'0", 200 lbs) of Dallas, GA announced his pledge to the Mountaineers, just as we predicted a few days ago.
MOUNTAINEERS IN THE PROS
Stats from Alek Manoah's Start vs Tampa Bay
Friday night, former West Virginia right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah toed the rubber for the Toronto Blue Jays and had a bit of an odd outing.
