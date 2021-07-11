Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

FOOTBALL

Neal Brown Announces Staff Addition

West Virginia University football coach has announced that David Faulkner has joined the Mountaineer coaching staff as the special assistant to the head coach.

Big 12 Preseason Poll Released

On Thursday, The Big 12 Conference released the 2021 Preseason standings as voted on by the media. The Oklahoma Sooners take the top spot for the sixth straight year with 35 first-place votes followed by the Iowa State Cyclones while West Virginia sits at No. 6.

Former WVU QB Austin Kendall Chooses Transfer Destination

After spending two years at WVU, Austin Kendall is headed south to finish his college football career.

Dante Stills Named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team

On Wednesday, West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference team as voted on by the media. Stills was the only Mountaineer named to any Big 12 preseason awards.

BASKETBALL

Latest NBA Draft projections for WVU G Miles McBride

West Virginia sophomore guard Miles "Deuce" McBride announced that he will forgo the final two years of his collegiate career and remain in the 2021 NBA Draft. According to several mock drafts that have been released, McBride is widely regarded as a 1st round pick.

RECRUITING

2022 DB Christion Stokes Commits to WVU

Saturday evening, class of 2022 safety Christion Stokes (6'1", 185 lbs) of Harper Woods, Michigan announced that he has committed to West Virginia, just as we predicted over a month ago.

2022 RB Justin Williams Commits to WVU

2022 running back Justin Williams (6'0", 200 lbs) of Dallas, GA announced his pledge to the Mountaineers, just as we predicted a few days ago.

MOUNTAINEERS IN THE PROS

Stats from Alek Manoah's Start vs Tampa Bay

Friday night, former West Virginia right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah toed the rubber for the Toronto Blue Jays and had a bit of an odd outing.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.