Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

FOOTBALL

ESPNI FPI Predicts Each Game on WVU' Schedule

It's hard to believe but we are officially under 50 days until the start of the 2021 college football season. At this time of year, predictions are being made for win totals, game-by-game odds, and so on. The ESPN FPI (Football Power Index) recently released its initial predictions for each team.

Ranking the Big 12 Quarterbacks

We are under two months away from the start of the 2021 college football season and with fall camp set to begin here in the next few weeks, I wanted to take a peek around the Big 12 and the quarterback position.

Full Quotes from Neal Brown at Big 12 Media Days

WVU head coach Neal Brown previews the 2021 season during the team's time in Dallas at media days.

BASKETBALL

Best Virginia Wins Thriller Over WoCo Showtime in Opening Round of TBT

Best Virginia survives and advances to the 2nd round

WVU Drops in Latest ESPN Bracketology

ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his July version of his 2021-22 bracketology and in there you will find West Virginia sliding from a No. 6 seed to a No. 8 seed.

This comes as no surprise as the Mountaineers officially lost point guard Miles McBride to the NBA Draft. Replacing McBride won't be easy but they do have Malik Curry ready to step in his place who transferred in from Old Dominion. Curry led the Monarchs in scoring in each of the past two seasons and will be a big part of WVU's offense alongside Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil who withdrew their names from the draft.

RECRUITING

WVU Lands OL Landen Livingston

For the 9th time since the start of June, West Virginia has picked up a commitment in the 2022 class. Friday afternoon, offensive lineman Landen Livingston (6'4", 280 lbs) of Leo, Indiana took to Twitter to announce his commitment to WVU.

WVU Commit Jacolby Spells Named a Top 15 Nickel DB on SI All-American

Earlier this month, West Virginia snagged a big-time recruit away right out of Miami's backyard in 2022 defensive back Jacolby Spells of American Heritage HS. Spells chose the Mountaineers over finalists Miami, Indiana, Syracuse, Georgia, Arizona State, and several others.

Just how big of a win was it for Neal Brown and his staff to land Spells? Well, according to our recruiting service at Sports Illustrated, SI All-American, Spells is rated as the 9th-best nickel defensive back in the country.

