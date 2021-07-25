Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

WVU's Next Move: ACC or Big Ten?

After nearly a decade of being a member of the Big 12 Conference, West Virginia will more than likely have to find a new home. Could the Mountaineers finally find their way into the ACC? Or get into the league that generates the most revenue, the Big Ten?

The Big 12 Conference is Set to Implode

We all knew that at some point in time conference alignment was going to happen once again in college athletics. What we didn't know was that it would happen this early, this quick, and it be two massive pieces to begin the domino effect like Texas and Oklahoma.

WV Native Ryan Switzer Gives Opinion on Which Conference WVU Should Join

With the biggest brands in the conference now likely gone, the Big 12 doesn't hold the same weight as it once did and the other remaining eight schools know it. This could be the perfect opportunity to get out of the Big 12 and land in a more reasonable conference like the ACC or maybe even the Big Ten.

West Virginia native and NFL receiver Ryan Switzer shares his take on where the Mountaineers should land.

REPORT: Remaining Big 12 Schools Discussed Merging with PAC 12

Does the Big 12 find two replacements for Oklahoma and Texas that have nowhere near the value that those two institutions hold? Do they attempt to add four members and get back to 12? Or do they consider merging with the PAC-12 to form a 20-team conference? It just so happens that joining alliances with the PAC-12 was something that was discussed during Thursday night's Big 12 leadership call, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic - a meeting in which neither Oklahoma nor Texas participated.

The Real Reason Oklahoma Wants Out of the Big 12

One might think that money is the driving force behind Oklahoma's interest in the Big 12 Conference. Although it is a big plus, it's not the main reason why the Sooners want out of the conference. They're fed up and here's why.

2022 LB Raleigh Collins III Commits to WVU

Friday evening, class of 2022 linebacker Raleigh Collins III (6'3", 205 lbs) of Neumann Goretti HS in Philadelphia, PA announced via Twitter that he has committed to West Virginia.

Former Tennessee DL Darel Middleton Transfers to WVU

n two years at Tennessee, Middleton totaled 43 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. He spent the first two years of his collegiate career at East Mississippi C.C. where he became one of the top JUCO recruits in the nation. As an ESPN JC 50 recruit, Middleton helped lead EMCC to an undefeated season and the 2018 NJCAA National Championship. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.