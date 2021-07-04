Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Recapping the best from the past week.

BASKETBALL

Miles McBride Makes Decision on NBA Draft

West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride has informed head coach Bob Huggins that he will forgo his junior and senior seasons at WVU and remain in the 2021 NBA Draft, per Greg Carey of MetroNews.

Sean McNeil Returns to WVU for One More Season

On Saturday, John Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that West Virginia guard Sean McNeil told head coach, Bob Huggins, he was returning for another season. Hours later, McNeil announced his decision on social media.

Three Newcomers Expected to Redshirt for WVU

West Virginia will welcome six newcomers to the team this upcoming season with three of those guys being freshmen: G Seth Wilson, G Kobe Johnson, and F Jamel King. However, it doesn't seem very likely that any of the three freshmen will see much floor time at all in 2021-22, if at all.

FOOTBALL

Major Harris' No. 9 to be Retired

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will retire football's No. 9, in honor of College Football Hall of Famer Major Harris, during the Oklahoma State game on Nov. 6.

WVU to Retire No. 90 in Honor of Darryl Talley

Thursday afternoon, The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced that they will retire football's No. 90, in honor of consensus All-American and College Football Hall of Famer Darryl Talley (1979-82). The ceremony will take place on October 2nd when the Mountaineers play host to Texas Tech.

RECRUITING

WVU RB Target Justin Williams Sets Commitment Date

Thursday morning, class of 2022 running back Justin Williams (6'0", 200 lbs) of Dallas, GA announced on Twitter that he will be making his college decision on July 5th at 3 p.m. EST.

WVU Lands FCS Grad Transfer LB Deshawn Stevens

Monday evening, Maine linebacker Deshawn Stevens (6'2", 255 lbs) announced on Instagram that he will be transferring to West Virginia for the final two years of his collegiate career.

MOUNTAINEERS IN THE PROS

Manoah Overpowers Rays, Sets a Franchise Record

Former West Virginia ace Alek Manoah picked up his 2nd Major League win on Friday night with a dominant performance over seven innings of work against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jevon Carter, Suns Advance to NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns closed out the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night with a 130-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, advancing them to the NBA Finals.

