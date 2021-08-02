Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Does Miles McBride Fit Into the New York Knicks Rotation?

Miles McBride was a fringe first-round pick entering the 2021 NBA Draft. Ultimately, he was selected 36th by the Oklahoma City Thunder, but in a trade prior to the selection, with the New York Knicks, he will be the Knicks.

Means Bounces Back and Picks Up the W

After two tough outings, Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means tosses six innings, allowing just one run, and registered six strikeouts in the Orioles 5-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers Saturday evening, picking up his fifth win of the season.

Alek Manoah Dominant in Return

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah returned to the mound and tossed seven scoreless innings in a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. The rookie right-hander was activated from the 10-day injured list before the game after slipping in the dugout and suffered a bruised back following the All-Star break.

How Jevon Carter Will Fit in With the Brooklyn Nets

Hours before the 2021 NBA Draft, ESPN NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski announced the Phoenix Suns traded Jevon Carter to the Brooklyn Nets for Landry Shamet and the 29th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. We take a look at how Carter fits in with his new squad.

Making the Case for WVU to Get Into the ACC

There may be a few hurdles WVU has to overcome to gain admittance into the ACC. I breakdown why the conference would make a serious mistake by passing up on West Virginia.

