Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

BASKETBALL

Bob Huggins Extended Through 2023-24

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins signs an extension with WVU through the 2023-24 season with the option to remain at the helm till 2027.

Isaiah Cottrell is Cleared to Play

Cottrell played in the first 10 games of the 2021-22 season, averaging 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game, including recording a career-high six points versus North Texas and No. 1 Gonzaga.

FOOTBALL

FOX Sports Analyst is Hearing WVU to ACC

Former Pitt head coach turned FOX Sports analyst, Dave Wannstedt told 670TheScore in Chicago that he heard at the FOX meetings last week that West Virginia will be going to the ACC, Oklahoma State and Kansas State will head to the PAC 12, and Kansas and Iowa State to the Big Ten.

Former WVU Safety Transfers to Houston

In two years at West Virginia, Guzman tallied 33 tackles, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery. He was mainly used as a backup at the CAT safety position by Sean Mahone.

Projecting Which Freshmen Will Redshirt in 2021 (Area304+)

WVU head coach Neal Brown stated a couple of weeks ago that they would wait until August 25th to start making decisions on which freshmen they will choose to redshirt. Today, I predict which guys will receive a redshirt and explain why.

Three True Freshmen Who Will Have an Impact in 2021

The Mountaineers return a ton of talent on the offensive side of the ball in 2021 but that won't stop head coach Neal Brown from finding a role for some of his most prolific freshmen. Three true freshmen are expected to play a big role for WVU this season and they all happen to be on the offensive side and were also the Mountaineers' top three recruits in the 2021 class.

