Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Recapping some of the best from the past week

Deuce Makes His Summer League Debut

New York Knicks rookie guard Miles "Deuce" McBride scored nine points in his debut in a Knicks uniform Sunday evening in the franchise's summer league opening loss to the Toronto Raptors 89-79.

Examining Future Options for the Big 12 and WVU

Rumors continue to swirl as to what’s next for the Big 12 conference with Texas and Oklahoma leaving in favor of the SEC. The remaining Big 12 schools are concerned with potential revenue, as Texas and Oklahoma were estimated to account for north of 50% of the conference’s value. Will the Power Five continue? Will it decrease to the Power Four?

Former WVU Head Coach Bobby Bowden Dies at 91

On Sunday, Florida State University announced, college Football Hall of Fame coach and two-time national champion Bobby Bowden died Sunday morning at his Tallahassee home, surrounded by his family, at the age of 91. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on July 21, which was later revealed by his son Terry.

Alek Manoah Achieves Rare Feat

Former West Virginia star pitcher Alek Manoah has been magnificent for the Toronto Blue Jays so far this season as he currently holds a 4-1 record with a 2.58 ERA.

The right-handed rookie starter made history following his most recent start on Friday night against the Boston Red Sox.

2022 LB Travious Lathan Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers strike once again and this time, it's a big one. Moments ago, class of 2022 linebacker Travious Lathan (6'2", 202 lbs) of Gulliver Prep in Miami, FL announced that he has committed to West Virginia.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.