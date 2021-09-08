September 8, 2021
Napoleon's Corner Ep. 36: Stay on Task

A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released.
Author:
Publish date:

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

“In order to be good at anything, you must learn to stay on task. Success is all about time management, completion of a task, which starts with knowing how to stay on task."

