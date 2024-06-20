DE Zeke Chinwike Includes WVU in Top Five
West Virginia is officially in the mix for 2025 defensive end Zeke Chinwike (6'6", 240 lbs) of Virginia Beach, Virginia. He dropped his top five schools on Wednesday which features East Carolina, James Madison, UConn, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
"It was amazing," Chinwike said of his official visit to WVU earlier this month. "What stood out to me was the campus, the facilities, and how the coaches bond with the players when they're on their visit. My dad loved it and he doesn't like many things, so that means a lot to me."
There is no set decision date, but it appears he will be revealing his choice sooner than later. This summer, he has taken visits to WVU and Virginia Tech. He took unofficials to James Madison and East Carolina back in the spring.
